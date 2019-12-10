Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 Hats off to KCR for ...
Nation, Politics

Hats off to KCR for swift action: AP CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Mr Reddy said that he has two daughters, a sister and a wife and asked how else he could react to such heinous crimes.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated his TS counterpart, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for the handling of the Disha rape and murder case. He said in the Assembly that the rape and murder was "an act of shame on society."

Mr Reddy said: We have seen how the whole nation was shaken and also how the police and political leaders reacted to it. Hats off to KCR for the way the  issue has been handled. I believe that it was an accidental encounter where all the four accused in Disha's case were killed. I wonder how the NHRC took cognisance of the case and claimed it to be wrong. In the case of Nirbhaya, justice is yet to be delivered to her family even seven years after the crime. We need to change the existing laws to help get justice expeditiously. We are going to introduce the bill on women's safety on Wednesday."

 

In an oblique reference to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he said some people were seeking two or three or even four wives.

Tags: ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


