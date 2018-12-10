search on deccanchronicle.com
Cong can handle BJP well in House without Siddu: Dinesh Gundurao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 6:10 am IST
Mr Rao said, "We (Congress) are well equipped to handle the opposition party (BJP) on the floor of both Houses.
 KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and Congress workers celebrate former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: In an effort to play down the absence of Congress Legislature Party(CLP) leader Siddaramaiah for a week from the winter session in Belagavi, KPCC president, Dinesh Gundurao on Sunday asserted that Mr Siddaramaiah's programme was decided earlier and had nothing to do with the political scenario in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Rao said, "We (Congress) are well equipped to handle the opposition party (BJP) on the floor of both Houses. We have enough leaders to handle them. Mr Siddaramaiah is back in India on December 17 and he will be attending the Legislature Session from December 18 onwards.” Seemingly irked over persistent questions on political instability, Mr Rao shot back, “People have given a mandate to both coalition partners for a full five years. Both parties have chalked out their floor strategies adequately. What is there to fear?”

 

He reiterated that the much awaited cabinet expansion will take place on December 22 and hoped that party legislators would understand this. “I do not know if anyone is skipping the Session for this reason,” he said.

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, dinesh gundurao
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




