Chandrababu Naidu goes to Delhi to stitch front

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be going to Delhi on Monday to take part in a meeting of non-BJP parties, which is seen as a precursor to stitching a grand alliance at the national level against the ruling party.

Monday’s meeting comes a day before the results in the five states will be announced. It is being viewed as a high stakes battle fought by the BJP and the Congress in the Hindi heartland.

Tuesday’s results will also indicate whether the efforts of Mr Naidu to stitch together an anti- BJP front along with the Congress, with which it is in alliance for the elections in Telangana, are likely to be successful.