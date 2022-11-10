  
Nation, Politics

TRS remains silent on Governor's comments on phone tapping

Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders refused to comment on the allegations of phone tapping made against the state government by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday.

Party sources said that the TRS leadership has taken a stand not to react to the Governor's comments.

Senior TRS leader B. Vinod Kumar said, “There is nothing to react or talk on this issue. I don't want to comment on anything. Our party leaders may react at an appropriate time.”

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the issue linked with the ‘cash for MLAs’ case is under investigation and that it was not appropriate to comment on the Governor’s allegations linking phone tapping to Moinabad farmhouse as the case was sub judice.

Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy said that he was not aware of the Governor’s comments and therefore, would not like to comment on the issue.
The party’s social media handles also went on with business as usual, making no reaction to the Governor’s comments.

...
