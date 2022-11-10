Telangana police forms SIT to probe poachgate

An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (A file photo/Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)

HYDERABAD: A special investigation team was formed to investigate the poachgate incident, in which three TRS MLAs were allegedly targeted, after the High Court on Tuesday vacated the stay on the case.

The SIT will be led by police commissioner C.V. Anand, with Rema Rajeshwari, SP, Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP (crime), Cyberabad, R. Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, N. Venkateshwarlu, SP, Narayanpet, B. Gangadhar, ACP, Rajendra Nagar and Laxmi Reddy, inspector, Moinabad as team members.

In the hearing on Wednesday, the bail plea of the three accused in the scam was adjourned to November 11 and they were sent to police custody for two days. The court directed the police to take custody of the accused at 10 am on Thursday and produce them in court at 5 pm on Friday.

The counsel for the accused, Ramachandra Bharti, Nandu and Simhayaji, submitted that the FIR was lodged with a political motive and that his clients were at a Moinabad farmhouse for reasons unrelated to the allegations.

The police, in their counter-suit, informed the court that the trio lured the MLAs to defect to another political party and also threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to comply.

The police sought custody of the accused to ascertain if there were others involved in the case.