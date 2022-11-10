  
Nation Politics 10 Nov 2022 Telangana police for ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana police forms SIT to probe poachgate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 1:05 am IST
An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (A file photo/Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)
 An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (A file photo/Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)

HYDERABAD: A special investigation team was formed to investigate the poachgate incident, in which three TRS MLAs were allegedly targeted, after the High Court on Tuesday vacated the stay on the case.

The SIT will be led by police commissioner C.V. Anand, with Rema Rajeshwari, SP, Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP (crime), Cyberabad, R. Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, N. Venkateshwarlu, SP, Narayanpet, B. Gangadhar, ACP, Rajendra Nagar and Laxmi Reddy, inspector, Moinabad as team members.

In the hearing on Wednesday, the bail plea of the three accused in the scam was adjourned to November 11 and they were sent to police custody for two days. The court directed the police to take custody of the accused at 10 am on Thursday and produce them in court at 5 pm on Friday.

The counsel for the accused, Ramachandra Bharti, Nandu and Simhayaji, submitted that the FIR was lodged with a political motive and that his clients were at a Moinabad farmhouse for reasons unrelated to the allegations.

The police, in their counter-suit, informed the court that the trio lured the MLAs to defect to another political party and also threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to comply.

The police sought custody of the accused to ascertain if there were others involved in the case.

...
Tags: trs mlas poaching case, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

High drama over poaching of TRS MLAs continued for third day
Cong slams BJP over poaching attempt, says TRS set precedent

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

Modi hits out at Congress in Himachal

TRS parliamentary leader Nama Nageswara Rao (DC File Image)

Welfare schemes reaching all eligible beneficiaries: Nama

The hospital staff shifted three bags of accounts books and other documents before the official arrived (DC Representational Image)

IT officials raid three hospitals

Civic body embarks on lake project, stops midway, takes up same project under different name (DC Image)

Lakes rapidly deteriorating, GHMC abandons them



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR to send party MLAs to expose BJP in poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->