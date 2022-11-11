  
Nation Politics 10 Nov 2022 Prabhakar Reddy take ...
Nation, Politics

Prabhakar Reddy takes oath, TRS strength in Assembly rises to 104

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. (DC Image/File)
 Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. (DC Image/File)

HYDERABAD: The ruling party’s newly-elected legislator from Munugode Assembly constituency Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday took oath as a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy were present on the occasion.

Prabhakar Reddy defeated BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy with a margin of 10,113 votes in the November 3 by-elections.

With this, the strength of TRS in the 119-member Legislative Assembly has increased to 104. While the TRS won 88 seats in Assembly polls held in December 2018, its strength increased by 16 in the last four years. Soon after Assembly polls, two independent legislators joined TRS. Later 12 Congress MLAs took the TRS strength to 102. After wresting Huzurnagar seat from Congress in the bypoll held in October 2019, its tally went to 105 after two Telugu Desam MLAs joined the party.

However, the TRS strength came down to 103 after it lost two bypolls in Dubbak and Huzurabad. It now stands at 104 after the Munugode triumph.
On the other hand, the Congress strength in the Assembly has come down to five following the Munugode debacle. The Congress boasted of 19 seats in 2018 Assembly polls.

The BJP's strength increased from one in 2018 to three after victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls.

The AIMIM's strength been consistent at seven since 2018 and it is today the second largest party in the House after Congress lost its MLAs to TRS in 2019.

...
Tags: kusukuntla prabhakar reddy, munugode assembly by-elections, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Fresh from Munugode win, TRS now eyes Teacher MLC polls
Munugode has taught fitting lesson to BJP: Errabelli

Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

Naidu urges former TS leaders, old party cadre to do ghar wapsi

Exploring the African jungles was the experience of a lifetime, says the filmmaker (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Alphonse finds her Masai visit magical

Farmers want the correlation of land parcel numbers and old survey numbers to be reflected in the Resurvey Land Register (DC Representational Image)

Anomalies galore in land resurvey; many farmers in agony due to loss of lands in AP

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi says NH-563 four-lane work to start very soon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Anti-BJP teams of TRS to hit poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP leaders slam Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's phone tapping

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the press conference at Raj bhavan on Wednesday. (K. Durga Rao/DC)

TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

TRS has decided to support and partake in protests by a slew of organisations against Central policies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana

ED, I-T, CBI raids put top TRS leaders in panic mode

Over 25 TRS top leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, who are directly or indirectly involved in real estate, construction, mining, education, health, pharma, liquor, and sand business, appear to be a worried lot. (Representational Image)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->