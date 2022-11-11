Prabhakar Reddy takes oath, TRS strength in Assembly rises to 104

HYDERABAD: The ruling party’s newly-elected legislator from Munugode Assembly constituency Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday took oath as a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy were present on the occasion.

Prabhakar Reddy defeated BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy with a margin of 10,113 votes in the November 3 by-elections.

With this, the strength of TRS in the 119-member Legislative Assembly has increased to 104. While the TRS won 88 seats in Assembly polls held in December 2018, its strength increased by 16 in the last four years. Soon after Assembly polls, two independent legislators joined TRS. Later 12 Congress MLAs took the TRS strength to 102. After wresting Huzurnagar seat from Congress in the bypoll held in October 2019, its tally went to 105 after two Telugu Desam MLAs joined the party.

However, the TRS strength came down to 103 after it lost two bypolls in Dubbak and Huzurabad. It now stands at 104 after the Munugode triumph.

On the other hand, the Congress strength in the Assembly has come down to five following the Munugode debacle. The Congress boasted of 19 seats in 2018 Assembly polls.

The BJP's strength increased from one in 2018 to three after victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls.

The AIMIM's strength been consistent at seven since 2018 and it is today the second largest party in the House after Congress lost its MLAs to TRS in 2019.