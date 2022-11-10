  
Modi to go on two-day southern sojourn

NEW DELHI: Beginning November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During south India tour, Modi will attend several events and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 25,000 crores.

The Prime Minister will begin his two-day tour with a visit to Karnataka, where he will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poets Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru.

He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from the city and later inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda Internat-ional Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crores.

Later on Friday afternoon, Modi will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh worth over Rs 10,500 crores. Later in the day, the PM  will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 9,500 crores in Ramagundam in Telangana.

