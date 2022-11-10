  
Hectic schedule awaits Jagan in Guntur on Friday

Published Nov 10, 2022, 2:54 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 2:54 am IST
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Palnadu and Guntur districts on Friday to participate in a string of programmes and interact with local party leaders.

The CM would inaugurate the Global Spices Processing Facility Unit of ITC Institute at the Spice Park in Edlapadu Mandal of Palnadu district and  participate in a Minority Welfare Day event at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir.

He would address the minorities in Guntur city and inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Pylon organised to mark the completion of 75 years of Guntur Medical College.

The Chief Minister would depart from Tadepalli residence at 9 am and reach the Vankayalapadu Spice Park in Yadlapadu mandal at 9.25 am. From 9.40 am to 10.35 am, he would attend the inauguration of the Global Spices Processing Facility set up by ITC at the Spices Park.

The Chief Minister will leave there at 10.45 am to participate in the Minority Welfare Day organised at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in Guntur city at 11.10 am. He would leave there at 12.25 pm and reach Guntur Medical College at 12.30 am to participate in the Platinum Jubilee Pylon programme.

The YSRC machinery is gearing up to welcome the Chief Minister and party chief. The people’s  representatives and key leaders of the party are holding separate meetings to mark the CM visit, in Guntur East and West constituencies.

A meeting was held at Guntur on Wednesday in which MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Md Mustafa and Maddali Giridhar, Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, deputy mayor Skj Sajila and others participated.

Guntur East Constituency MLA Mustafa said everyone would make the CM visit a success. The National Minority Welfare Day and National Education Day celebrations will be held in Guntur on Friday under the auspices of the state government to mark the birth anniversary of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“Jagan is working for the welfare and development of the minorities by giving them top priority in the government and party,” he said.

Guntur West Constituency MLA Maddali Giri and MLC Appi Reddy said the CM visit bodes well for Guntur city.

andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


