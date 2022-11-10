  
Governor should not act like a BJP leader, says Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Photo: DC)
HYDERABAD: Reacting to the ongoing tussle and verbal exchange between the TRS government and Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, TPCC president and MP A. Revanth Reddy criticised the Telangana government for engaging in a collision course with the Governor in an effort to divert attention from the pressing issues facing the government and suggested that Tamilsai desist from taking on the roles of state BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

"The TRS party deliberately diverted the public's attention by raising issues with the Governor’s office. The government must dispel the Governor's concerns about several Bills and governance. I implore the TRS and BJP to stop playing such pointless and silly politics,” he said. His reaction comes in the wake of the Governor expressing fears her phones were being tapped by the Telangana government, and as a result, her privacy was being interfered with.

On Munugode byelections, the TPCC president said the ruling TRS party had an alliance with the Left parties in anticipation of its failure.

"The Left parties are our natural allies. I'm hoping that the Left-leaning parties will see this and form an alliance with the Congress party,” he said while asserting that the Congress party would chalk out a concrete plan to take on the TRS and BJP.

He said the party could secure thousands of votes without luring voters with liquor or cash. He claimed that as part of their blame-shifting strategy, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao produced tapes showing the accused participating in the poach gate case, rendering the evidence no longer admissible.

