  
Nation Politics 10 Nov 2022 ED, I-T raid residen ...
Nation, Politics

ED, I-T raid residence, agencies linked to Telangana minister Kamalakar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 1:21 am IST
BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)
 BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday raided properties linked to BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, including his Karimnagar residence, in connection with alleged tax evasion of Rs 124.94 crore.

It has been alleged that Kamalakar and his family members, who run granite business, transported granite from Karimnagar to other countries by sea to evade taxes.

The joint teams raided the premises of SVG Granite at Janahita Apartments in Attapur to verify business transactions, and also searched the offices of Swetha Granites and Aravind Granites in Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

The teams also raided the offices of Mahavir Granites and SVR Granite in Karimnagar. Kamalakar’s residence was also searched, despite the minister and his family members being away on a foreign trip.

Meanwhile, Kamalakar, who returned from Dubai following the raids, said at the Rajiv Gandhi Internal Airport (RGIA) that he would cooperate with the investigation agencies.

“I asked the ED officials to break open the doors of my residence in the presence of my personal assistant (PA) while watching it on a video call. I returned to the city from Dubai to extend my assistance to the investigation agencies by cancelling the family trip,” he said.

The searches were conducted based on a complaint by Bethi Mahender Reddy in 2021. It was alleged that eight granite firms — Swetha Agencies, Swetha Granites, AS Shipping Pvt Ltd, JM Baxi company, Maithili Aditya, KVR agencies, Aravind granites, and Sandhya agencies — were evading taxes.

The complainant had said: “Swetha agencies evaded Rs 4.19 crore, Swetha agencies, Rs 57 crore, AS Shipping Pvt Ltd, Rs 6 crore, JM Baxi company, Rs 19 crore, Maithili Aditya, Rs 33 crore, KVR agencies, Rs 92 lakh, Aravind Granites, Rs 94 lakh and Sandhya agencies, Rs 14 crore by transporting granite material.”

Based on the complaint, ED officials wrote to the MD of Elite Shipping Agencies India Private Limited, seeking details in connection with FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) about exporters of granite blocks from Karimnagar to foreign countries through Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports.

After obtaining the reports, the ED found irregularities and initiated raids on the suspected companies in Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

Modi hits out at Congress in Himachal

TRS parliamentary leader Nama Nageswara Rao (DC File Image)

Welfare schemes reaching all eligible beneficiaries: Nama

The hospital staff shifted three bags of accounts books and other documents before the official arrived (DC Representational Image)

IT officials raid three hospitals

Civic body embarks on lake project, stops midway, takes up same project under different name (DC Image)

Lakes rapidly deteriorating, GHMC abandons them



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR to send party MLAs to expose BJP in poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->