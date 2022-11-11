  
ED, I-T, CBI raids put top TRS leaders in panic mode

Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Over 25 TRS top leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, who are directly or indirectly involved in real estate, construction, mining, education, health, pharma, liquor, and sand business, appear to be a worried lot. (Representational Image)
HYDERABAD: Multiple raids by the CBI, I-T, and the ED in the state are sending shivers down the spine of TRS leaders, as they fear they would be the target of the central investigation agencies due to the ongoing political confrontation between the TRS and BJP. Over 25 TRS top leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, who are directly or indirectly involved in real estate, construction, mining, education, health, pharma, liquor, and sand business, appear to be a worried lot.

The raids on civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra by the ED and I-T on Wednesday and Thursday came as a shock to the TRS leaders. These raids came at a time the TRS leaders were still reeling from the shock of raids and arrests in the state in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, in which close TRS leadership aides are allegedly involved.

Of the 104 TRS MLAs, nearly 25 MLAs are directly and indirectly involved in real estate, construction, mining, education, health, pharma, liquor, sand business, and so on. They are said to be the major fund mobilisers for the TRS during elections. Gangula Kamalakar and Ravichandra, as well as their families, are involved in the granite mining business. Labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy run a chain of professional colleges as well as private universities in Telangana.

Family members of ministers A.Indrakaran Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy are involved in real estate, construction, and mining businesses, while Lok Sabha members G.Ranjith Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy and their family are engaged in poultry pharma and real estate business respectively. Similarly, MLC and former IAS officer P.Venkata Rami Reddy and his family members are engaged in real estate and construction business.

There are also a number of TRS MLAs who work as contractors, such as Challa Dharma Reddy. The ongoing raids by the central agencies in the state have sparked a heated debate within TRS circles, with many believing that the BJP-led government at the Centre planned these raids in order to weaken TRS's financial roots by targeting its leaders and their family members engaged in business activities and contributing funds to the party during elections.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), cbi, gangula kamalakar, vaddiraju ravichandra, delhi liquor scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


