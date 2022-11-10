Draft electoral rolls say AP has 3.98 crore voters

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has a total electorate of 3.98 crore, including general persons, service personnel and people of the third gender, according to draft electoral rolls released here on Wednesday.

As per the rolls, 1.97 crore are male voters, females 2.01 crore and third gender 3,858.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena told media persons that draft rolls have been published after Election Commission of India announced special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

He announced that claims and objections on draft rolls will be received from December 8, 2022. After their disposal, final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2023.

CEO Meena asked electors / eligible citizens, who would attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023; whose names may be missing on the electoral rolls, to file their applications for enrolment from November 9 to December 8.

Applications with objections and corrections can also be filed during this period.

He said they had taken up purification of electoral rolls deleting same photo / similar entries / demographically similar entries and multiple entries of the same elector. Accordingly, 10,52,326 entries have been deleted.

Further, Meena asked eligible citizens, who will attain the age of 18 years on any of the subsequent qualifying dates in 2023, like April 1, July 1 and October 1, to file their claim for inclusion in the electoral roll in Form-5 in advance from November 9, 2022. Their names can then be included in the electoral list during the respective quarter of the year.

Anantapur has the highest number of 19.13 lakh electors, followed by Kurnool’s 19.13 lakh and Nellore’s 18.99 lakh electors.