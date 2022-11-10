  
CM KCR to resume district tours, focus on Dalit schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is set to begin his tour of the districts to launch developmental programmes, starting with the handover of Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits to beneficiaries in Thungathurthy of Suryapet district.

Among the important works in the tour is the inauguration of an integrated district collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar, where the Chief Minister will also address the public.

However, the schedule is yet to be decided.

Although it was speculated that the Chief Minister’s tour might begin on November 12 to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ramagundam visit to inaugurate the RFCL, official sources in the Chief Minister’s Office dismissed the same.

From June to August, the Chief Minister went on a tour of districts to inaugurate integrated district collectorates and launch TRS district offices, simultaneously addressing public rallies.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister wants to resume district tours again and the schedule will be finalised in a week. Sources said that the Chief Minister’s tour will focus on the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries this time around.

Recently, K. Chandrashekar Rao directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme to additional 500 beneficiaries in each of the 119 constituencies on priority.

In this regard, Kumar is holding teleconferences with district collectors to take steps to identify beneficiaries and extend the scheme.

 

