  
Nation Politics 10 Nov 2022 BJP roadshow cancell ...
Nation, Politics

BJP roadshow cancelled, party leaders to greet PM from sidelines

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:13 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 3:13 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A grand roadshow planned by the state unit of the BJP to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has been cancelled after the SPG and other security agencies denied their permission.

Instead, the party leaders would greet the prime minister from Maruthi Junction at the INS Dega, the naval airport, till the Eastern Naval Command dockyard area. They will be standing behind a fence and waving at the PM, said the state vice president of the party Vishnu Kumar Raju.

The earlier plan was to hold a road show from NAD to Kancharapalem temple or, alternatively, at RK Beach around 7.30pm, when the PM lands in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC is mobilizing people to attend the PM’s public meeting in large numbers.

According to the tentative programme, the prime minister will depart from Madurai airport by an IAF aircraft at 5.30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam airport at 7.25 pm.

From there, the PM would move to the Eastern Naval Command area and stay there overnight.

On Saturday, the PM would leave Eastern Naval Command area at 1.10am and reach Andhra University grounds at 10.30 am.

The PM would participate in the foundation-laying ceremonies and dedication of various projects to the nation at Andhra University grounds from 10.30 am to 11.45 am. He would leave the university grounds at 11.45am and reach the airport around noon. He will depart at 12.05pm by an IAF aircraft and reach Begumpet airport, Hyderabad at 1.10 pm.

...
Tags: narendra modi, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

A representational photo. (Photo: AFP)

FIFA World Cup renders TS workers in Qatar jobless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Modi to go on two-day southern sojourn

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

Hectic schedule awaits Jagan in Guntur on Friday

Voters queue up to vote. (File photo/DC)

Draft electoral rolls say AP has 3.98 crore voters



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi to go on two-day southern sojourn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

KCR to send party MLAs to expose BJP in poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->