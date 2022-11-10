BJP roadshow cancelled, party leaders to greet PM from sidelines

VISAKHAPATNAM: A grand roadshow planned by the state unit of the BJP to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has been cancelled after the SPG and other security agencies denied their permission.

Instead, the party leaders would greet the prime minister from Maruthi Junction at the INS Dega, the naval airport, till the Eastern Naval Command dockyard area. They will be standing behind a fence and waving at the PM, said the state vice president of the party Vishnu Kumar Raju.

The earlier plan was to hold a road show from NAD to Kancharapalem temple or, alternatively, at RK Beach around 7.30pm, when the PM lands in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC is mobilizing people to attend the PM’s public meeting in large numbers.

According to the tentative programme, the prime minister will depart from Madurai airport by an IAF aircraft at 5.30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam airport at 7.25 pm.

From there, the PM would move to the Eastern Naval Command area and stay there overnight.

On Saturday, the PM would leave Eastern Naval Command area at 1.10am and reach Andhra University grounds at 10.30 am.

The PM would participate in the foundation-laying ceremonies and dedication of various projects to the nation at Andhra University grounds from 10.30 am to 11.45 am. He would leave the university grounds at 11.45am and reach the airport around noon. He will depart at 12.05pm by an IAF aircraft and reach Begumpet airport, Hyderabad at 1.10 pm.