Nation Politics 10 Nov 2021 TRS gears up for dha ...
Nation, Politics

TRS gears up for dharnas across TS on Friday over paddy issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 12:05 am IST
KCR gave a call to all his ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders to sit on dharna in their respective constituencies
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) would hit roads once again with state-wide protest demonstrations on Friday, demanding that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana state in kharif and rabi season.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday gave a call to all his ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders to sit on dharna on Friday on behalf of TRS in their respective constituencies and districts for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

 

The party is organising protests against Food Corporation of India’s decision to discontinue the procurement of parboiled rice grown in Telangana state during the Rabi season.

This is the second major agitation called by the TRS over the issues concerning farmers since it came to power for the second time in December 2018. In December 2020, the TRS had supported Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions against the Centre’s farm laws and ensured its success in the state.

The party had a history of conducting several massive agitation programmes successfully between 2001 and 2014 to press its demand for the grant of statehood for Telangana.

 

Even after coming to power in the state, the TRS continues to have the advantage of being a cadre-based party and is highly confident of making the Friday protests over the paddy procurement issue hugely successful.

Arrangements are made by TRS leaders in all the Assembly constituencies and district headquarters. Top leaders from the party, including ministers, MLAs and MLCs from the city, will sit on dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

Elaborate arrangements are being made at Indira Park, hoping that the Chief Minister too would dharna. Sources, however, said the Chief Minister’s participation in the protest has not yet been confirmed.

 

Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Danam Nagender, Muta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh inspected arrangements at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday.

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for holding dharnas in all the Assembly constituencies with party leaders from all the districts.

Rama Rao asked party leaders to take prior permission from respective district collectors to hold dharnas since the model code of conduct is in force in all the districts barring Hyderabad due to the poll schedule issued by the Election Commission of India to fill 12 MLC vacancies in Legislative Councils under local bodies quota.

 

Rama Rao asked party leaders to explain to farmers about how the Centre's U-turn on paddy procurement from Telangana will adversely affect lakhs of farmers in the state. He also instructed them to create awareness among farmers on the need to step up protests to bring pressure on the Centre to revoke its decision.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, paddy, kharif, rabi season, food corporation of india (fci)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

HC directs police, SEC to conduct Gurajala Nagar Panchayat poll in fair manner

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Patnaik gets scorn over CMs meet

Four coal mine workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were killed when a part of the roof of an underground mine in SCCL’s Srirampur. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Four coal miners die in Srirampur roof collapse

Kerala Inspector General of Police (IG), G Lakshman. (Twitter Photo)

Kerala IG suspended for 'shady' links with 'fraud' antique collector



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->