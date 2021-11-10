Don't degrade chief minister's post: Kishan to KCR

Speaking to reporters at New Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the Telangana Chief Minister dishonoured the sacrifices of Army jawans with his remarks. (DC image)

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of trying to instigate violence in the state with his irresponsible remarks against the Opposition parties. Chandrashekar Rao should be a role model in his speeches and should not degrade the post of the Chief Minister, he said.

Speaking to reporters at New Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the Telangana Chief Minister dishonoured the sacrifices of Army jawans with his remarks. Rao dishonoured not only the Army, also the integrity of the country, he said. Rao’s family adopted the worst language to target their political rivals, he added.

Kishan Reddy said Chandrasekhar Rao was frustrated after the shameful defeat of the TRS in Huzurabad byelection. “He is worried about the political future of his son K.T. Rama Rao,” he said.

Kishan Reddy objected to Chandrashekar Rao’s comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. “KCR doesn’t have any moral right to criticise Modi,” he said. The Union minister alleged that there were standard instructions from the TRS government to downsize the number of Covid-19 deaths. The TRS government failed to supply rice and dal provided by the Central government to the poor, he said.