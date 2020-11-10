The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

Telangana: BJP takes lead in Dubbak Assembly bypolls as counting nears end

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 10, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 4:28 pm IST
The counting of votes began at 8 AM and is expected to be done in 23 rounds.
The BJP is back in the lead after trailing for a while against the TRS in Telangana's Dubbak Assembly bypoll on Tuesday. As per reports, the party is leading by nearly 1,470 votes towards the end of the counting.

However, reports suggest that four EVM machines remain to be counted. These EVMs hold over 1,600 votes.

 

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao has got  61,119 votes while his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha has secured 60,061 votes in the 21 rounds of counting.

Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy has obtained 21,239 votes after 21 rounds.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM and is expected to be done in 23 rounds.

The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

 

Tags: bjp dubbak poll campaign, counting dubbak bypoll, dubbak bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


