Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading in 14 out of 28 Assembly seats in early trends

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 11:34 am IST
A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3
 Representational image

Bhopal: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in five seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.

 

BJP candidates are leading in 14 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while the Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies.

BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 5,668 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Badnawar, Mungaoli, Suwasara, Ashok Nagar, Bamori, Anuppur, Bada Malhara, Nepanagar, Surkhi, Gohad, Sanchi, Agar, and Mandhata.

 

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Tags: madhya pradesh bypolls, madhya pradesh bjp, madhya pradesh congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


