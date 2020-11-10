The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 10 Nov 2020 Karnataka bypolls: B ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead over Congress, JD(S) in both seats

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Results are expected to be out in a few hours from now
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)
  Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies in the state, poll officials said on Tuesday.

Votes polled in the November 3 byelections to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

 

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office, the trends show- BJP candidate was ahead with a margin of over 7,800 votes in Sira, while the party has maintained a lead with a margin of over 34,500 votes in RR Nagar.

BJP's Dr C M Rajesh Gowda is leading with 37,808 votes in Sira, followed by Congress' T B Jayachandra with 29,938.

Trends show JD(S) that had won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections being relegated to the third place with the party candidate Ammajamma B securing 19,522 votes.

In R R Nagar too BJP's N Munirathana is leading with 73,932 votes, followed by Congress' Kusuma H with 39,415.

 

JD(S) is in third place here too with party candidate V Krishtramurthy so far securing 4,660 votes.

As the trends clearly showed BJP leading in both seats, the Chief Minister's office released a video of Ministers R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, Seiramulu, Byrathi Basavaraj and others greeting CM Yediyurappa with sweets.

The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.

 

...
Tags: karnataka bypolls result, sira, rr nagar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The mishap occurred as the bride lost balance and fell into the river while posing for a photo and the man attempted to rescue her

Pre-wedding photoshoot ends in tragic death of Mysuru couple

The fishermen ventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 knots southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and arrested them. (representational Image:PTI)

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

Election officers wearing face masks. (Representational Image: PTI)

Gujarat bypolls: Ruling BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar polls 2020: With only 1 crore votes counted so far, no clear winner yet

Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading in 20 Assembly seats; Congress ahead in 7

Representational image

Bihar set to enter new political generation as state braces for counting of votes

Patna: Grand Alliance supporters monitoring strong room through CCTV footage at AN College ahead of the Bihar Assembly results, in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham