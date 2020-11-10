The Indian Premier League 2020

Bihar polls 2020: NDA, Grand Alliance in close fight in early trends

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2020, 11:13 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 11:13 am IST
The NDA is leading in 63 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats as per trends
Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance are locked in a neck-and-neck fight as early trends for 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly have become available.

The NDA is leading in 63 seats -- BJP (33), JDU (25), and the VIP in five seats -- while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats, as per the trends available on the Election Commission website.

 

The RJD is ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in six and the CPI(M) in one seat.

As per the early trends, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat. His brother, RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur seat by 455 votes.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui.

HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi trailing behind Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD by 1,340 votes in Imamganj seat.

 

State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, was trailing Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in three seats, and the AIMIM the BSP and in one seat each.

...
Tags: bihar polls, bihar grand alliance, jdu-bjp alliance, bihar polls 2020
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


