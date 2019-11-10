Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 Will support Shiv Se ...
Will support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but under some conditions: NCP

Published Nov 10, 2019, 9:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 9:40 pm IST
Malik said NCP MLAs will meet on November 12 after which a final decision on the party's role in the current scenario will be taken.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena would have to break away from the BJP-led NDA before the NCP can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation, the opposition party's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The development came hours after the BJP, which emerged the largest party with 105 seats in the Assembly polls, stated that it would not stake claim to form the government as it did not have the supporting numbers in the 288-member House. "Shiv Sena needs to first exit from the NDA as it has one cabinet post (in the Narendra Modi government). Unless it leaves the NDA, we will wait and watch the developments," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters on Sunday evening. South Mumbai Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant is a Union minister.

 

Speaking on the government formation impasse, Mailk said, "We do not have enough numbers but we also do not want President's rule in Maharashtra." He added his party had not received any proposal from the Sena. "If the Sena comes with a proposal, there will be some conditions from our side on which Sena will have to agree on.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been stressing on the party having the CM's post. If they need support of Congress and NCP, they will have to make their stand clear on sharing power (with BJP) in Delhi," Malik said. Malik said NCP MLAs will meet on November 12 after which a final decision on the party's role in the current scenario will be taken.

 

Tags: ncp, bjp, shiv sena, nda
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


