Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 Siddaramiah seeks Pr ...
Nation, Politics

Siddaramiah seeks Prez appointment to apprise of Karnataka situation

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 9:33 pm IST
Siddaramiah alleged when the matter related to disqualification of rebel MLAs was pending in the Supreme court.
The formation of the present government is against the mandate of the people of Karnataka and the provisions of the Constitution of India, Siddaramaiah said in his letter. (Photo: File)
 The formation of the present government is against the mandate of the people of Karnataka and the provisions of the Constitution of India, Siddaramaiah said in his letter. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Alleging that there was complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in Karnataka, Senior Congress leader K Siddaramaiah has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking an appointment to apprise him of the situation.

In his November 8 letter, Siddaramaiah referred to a recent leaked audio clip of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa purportedly expressing anguish against his party leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 Assembly bypolls in 15 constituencies.

 

The former Chief Minister said, "The BJP has used dubious and illegal methods like misusing CBI, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate to induce and coerce the legislators, which is evident from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's speech in Hubballi."

The formation of the present government is against the mandate of the people of Karnataka and the provisions of the Constitution of India, Siddaramaiah said in his letter.

Alleging that there was a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state, Siddaramaiah said for the sake of power the BJP defied the established precedents of democratic principles.

"All these unconstitutional acts have been done at the behest of the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Karnataka who are holding Constitutional positions, which is warranted to tackle the same immediately by your goodself being a Constitutional Head of the Nation," Siddaramaiah appealed to Kovind.

He gave an account of the sequence of events since the formation of previous Congress-JDS coalition government, its collapse after 17 MLAs revolted to the BJP coming to power.

Siddaramiah alleged when the matter related to disqualification of rebel MLAs was pending in the Supreme court, Yediyurappa had cited the resignations of 17 legislators as the reason for the BJP returning to power in the state.

"Yediyurappa further stated that the resignations of the disqualified MLAs were tendered at the behest, directions and supervision of BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: k siddaramaiah, ram nath kovind, b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The development came hours after the BJP, which emerged the largest party with 105 seats in the Assembly polls, stated that it would not stake claim to form the government as it did not have the supporting numbers in the 288-member House. (Photo: PTI)

Will support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but under some conditions: NCP

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.(Photo: PTI)

Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra after BJP refuses

Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)

DMK reiterates demand for 90 pc reservation for Tamils in Central govt jobs in state

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Cong doesn't want President's rule in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but under some conditions: NCP

The development came hours after the BJP, which emerged the largest party with 105 seats in the Assembly polls, stated that it would not stake claim to form the government as it did not have the supporting numbers in the 288-member House. (Photo: PTI)

Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra after BJP refuses

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.(Photo: PTI)

DMK reiterates demand for 90 pc reservation for Tamils in Central govt jobs in state

Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)

Cong doesn't want President's rule in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena will have its CM in Maharashtra at any cost: Sanjay Raut

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham