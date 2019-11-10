Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 Sharing power with S ...
Sharing power with Sena in Maharashtra will be 'disastrous' for Cong-NCP: Nirupam

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
The BJP has won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Stating that it is impossible for the Congress-NCP alliance to form any government due to less number of seats, Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said that sharing power with Shiv Sena will be disastrous for the party.

Taking to Twitter Nirupam wrote, "In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any government. For that we need ShivSena. And we must not think of sharing power with ShivSena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."

 

Nirupam's statement came shortly after Congress leader Milind Deora stated that the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should now invite the second largest alliance of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has refused to do so.

"Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so," Deora's tweet read.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- the single-largest party -- "to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra".

The BJP has won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said that the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress (44) and NCP (54) are well short of the 145-mark to form government in the centre, however, the tussle over the chief minister seat between the Sena and the BJP has led to political instability in Maharashtra.

 

