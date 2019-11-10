BJP to meet today after Maha Guv asks to form govt, Sena welcomes decision

After the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday asked BJP to indicate its willingness to form government in the state, the ruling party on Sunday would meet today to discuss the Governor's invite after it failed to come to an understanding with its ally party Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday asked BJP to indicate its willingness to form government in the state, the ruling party on Sunday would meet today to discuss the Governor's invite after it failed to come to an understanding with its ally party Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday welcomed Maharashtra Governor's decision.

The decision follows laid-down procedure and the Shiv Sena welcomes it, Raut told PTI.

"At least the governor has begun the process of exploring for government formation. The BJP is the single largest party and the rightful claimant to form government first," Raut said.

Meanwhile, senior Sena leaders visited the resort in Malad's Madh Island area here where party MLAs have been staying, and held discussions, party sources said.

Day after Devendra Fadnavis resigned, Governor Koshyari on Saturday evening wrote a letter to the acting Chief Minister to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government.

Fadnavis met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand in his resignation on Friday afternoon hours before the midnight deadline for government formation.

According to Raj Bhavan statement, the governor asked Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government". As no party had come forward to form the government, the governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of government on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145.

The Sena, its ally, won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister's post.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.