'Owaisi unhappy as all Hindus-Muslims have welcomed SC's Ayodhya verdict'

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Owaisi said that he concurred with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that they were not satisfied with the verdict.
Hussain also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for raising the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday attacked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his 'dissatisfaction' with the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya by claiming that the Hyderabad MP was disturbed by the peace and solidarity shown by Hindus and Muslims across the country.

"The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been permanently unhappy, he can never be satisfied. When the Hindus and Muslims are happy, then how can he be pleased with it? The whole country has in a single voice expressed happiness with the decision, then why is he unhappy," Hussain said.

 

Terming the Ayodhya verdict a landmark one, Hussain added, "After the verdict, peace has prevailed in India and now everybody can live together in harmony. People's patience has finally paid off, yesterday was an auspicious day."

Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi had said that he was not satisfied with the apex court on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and said the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible".

Speaking to media persons here, Owaisi had said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Owaisi said that he concurred with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that they were not satisfied with the verdict.

Hussain also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for raising the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

"Yesterday was a historic day -- the Kartarpur corridor was opened and the Ayodhya verdict was pronounced on the same day. Our Prime Minister gave a good speech but the Pakistani PM Imran Khan did not shy away from giving another controversial statement on Ayodhya and Kashmir. And for that he is being ridiculed across the world, it would have been better if he had left the matter alone at the auspicious event," he said.

 

...
