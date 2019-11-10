Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 'If Sena votes ...
'If Sena votes against BJP, will consider supporting them,' says NCP

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 10:17 am IST
However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of going with the Shiv Sena.
As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)
 As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena.

"If the BJP government is formed, the NCP will vote against the government on the floor of the House. We will see if the Shiv Sena votes against the BJP in the House to pull down the government, then we will consider supporting an alternate government led by Shiv Sena," said Malik.

 

"The Governor has started the process by inviting BJP to form the government. This could have been started earlier also. He should take the precaution since the BJP doesn't have the number to form a stable government. The Governor should take care that horse-trading is not started by the BJP," he told ANI.

Malik said the NCP, which has 54 MLAs, has called a meeting of its legislators on November 12 to discuss the political situation.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of going with the Shiv Sena.

"I would like to clarify that no decision has been taken regarding backing Shiv Sena for the Chief Minister's post and going with them... We have our own friends in Maharashtra and we will walk with them and support them only... We are firm on our decisions. NCP, Congress and other allies will decide together on the future course of action and we will not go with Shiv Sena," Pawar had said on October 24.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked caretaker Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra".

The BJP has won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said that the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

 

Tags: maharashtra aseembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, nawab malik, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


