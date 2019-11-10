Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 Governor invites Shi ...
Nation, Politics

Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra after BJP refuses

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 9:11 pm IST
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively.
Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.(Photo: PTI)
 Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt.

"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.

 

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively.

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.

 

...
Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state. (Photo: PTI)

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

