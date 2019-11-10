Nation Politics 10 Nov 2019 DMK reiterates deman ...
Nation, Politics

DMK reiterates demand for 90 pc reservation for Tamils in Central govt jobs in state

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
DMK also criticised the AIADMK for extending support to the BJP-led Central government on 'Anti-Tamil' projects.
Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)
 Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Several key decisions were taken by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the party's general council meeting held here on Sunday, among which was the reiteration of its demand to reserve 90 per cent vacancies in Central government jobs in the state for Tamils.

Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed.

 

"These resolutions show the party's stand and direction to the cadre. Whatever we were demanding, we have brought in as resolution," DMK leader TKS Elangovan told ANI.

The party also condemned the ruling-AIADMK for being involved in corruption and not delivering on their promises like monorail project, the abolishment of NEET exams, fight against GST and the new education policy.

The DMK passed resolutions to demand a permanent solution for water scarcity in the state, conducting local body elections immediately, finishing river linking projects. It also condemned the arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

DMK also criticised the AIADMK for extending support to the BJP-led Central government on "Anti-Tamil" projects.

The party, in the meeting, also resolved to demand the release of the seven convicts lodged in prison for over 25 years in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam, mk stalin, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.(Photo: PTI)

Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra after BJP refuses

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Cong doesn't want President's rule in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena will have its CM in Maharashtra at any cost: Sanjay Raut



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong doesn't want President's rule in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena will have its CM in Maharashtra at any cost: Sanjay Raut

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to not form govt in Maha, blames Sena for disrespecting mandate

Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. (Photo: ANI)

'Owaisi unhappy as all Hindus-Muslims have welcomed SC's Ayodhya verdict'

Hussain also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for raising the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. (Photo: File)

Sharing power with Sena in Maharashtra will be 'disastrous' for Cong-NCP: Nirupam

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham