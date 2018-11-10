TD says T Harish Rao is spreading lies

Hyderabad: Telangana TD leader R. Prakash Reddy on Friday slammed minister T. Harish Rao for allegedly misleading the public by spreading lies against TD president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here at NTR Trust Bhavan, he said the TD condemned the allegation of Mr Harish Rao that Mr Naidu had a grudge against the irrigation projects in Telangana state and that he was attempting to stall their construction.

Referring the allegation of Mr Harish Rao that Mr Naidu will rule Telangana state from Amaravati if the Mahakutami came to power, he questioned how Mr Naidu would do so when the Congress was contesting in a majority of the seats in the elections.

Stating that Telangana would not have been a realty without Telangana Jana Samiti leader Prof. M. Kodandaram, he said that he would abide by his statement that Mr Harish Rao was working to defeat TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency.

Reminding that Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari was present at that time when Mr Naidu has given second letter to the then Union minister P. Chidambaram for the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Mr Prakash Reddy said that Mr Harish Rao now speaking against Mr Naidu with political motives.

Mr Prakash Reddy alleged that the TRS is going for the early polls with power thrust and also to protect the self interests of the family of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao.