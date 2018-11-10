N Uttam Kumar Reddy to help Gulf migrants

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has promised that the Congress if voted to power would establish Gulf facilitation centres to help nearly 10 lakh migrant workers who are working in the Gulf.

Those centres will provide assistance to Gulf immigrants in case of ill-health, death or any other problem. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other senior leaders including AICC TS incharge R.C. Khutia, ex-MLA T. Jeevan Reddy, TPCC NRI Cell convener S.V. Reddy and others, visited the labour camps in Dubai on Friday.

He interacted with the migrant workers to get first hand information on the problems they face, and their expectations from the TS government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the Congress on coming to power would draft a comprehensive NRI policy within 100 days of taking office.

“Gulf facilitation centers would be established to provide access and help to all the migrant workers at times of their need. A special NRI cell would be established in all the district collectorates.”

Mr Reddy also said, “A Gulf workers corporation would be established and legal aid would be provided to migrant labourers and NRIs who are lodged in Gulf jails. The names of Gulf migrant workers would be continued on ration cards.”