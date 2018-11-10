search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MK Stalin is better than PM Modi, says N Chandrababu Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 10, 2018, 12:08 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 12:08 am IST
“Even Stalinji is better than Narendra Modiji... there are strong leaders... we will work that out and decide.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses the media with DMK president M.K. Stalin at latter’s residence in Chennai, on Friday. (PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses the media with DMK president M.K. Stalin at latter’s residence in Chennai, on Friday. (PTI)

Chennai: TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Nadu said he was not the face of the anti-BJP front which he was trying to forge. He said the question of who would lead the alliance would be taken up later.

Mr Naidu, after meeting DMK president M.K. Stalin, lauded the Dravidian party leader as being better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Asked by reporters if he was the face of the alliance, Mr Naidu said “No, I am not the face of this alliance. You have to understand that. I am very clear I am not an aspirant, I am only a facilitator... I will bring everybody together. we will decide and take things forward.”

On who would lead the alliance, he said there were so many leaders. “Even Stalinji is better than Narendra Modiji... there are strong leaders... we will work that out and decide.”

While Congress has a pan-India presence, he described regional leaders, including himself, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Stalin and former prime minister Deve Gowda as strong leaders in their respective states, who were coming together against the BJP.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu nadu, mk stalin, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Join hands, democracy in danger, MK Stalin told


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Join hands, democracy in danger, MK Stalin told

DMK president MK Stalin

BJP allies, LJP and RLSP, dismiss seat sacrifice rumours in Bihar for 2019 polls

LDP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kutami agreed on seat sharing

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Naidu conspired 19 times, says T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar

Raja Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham