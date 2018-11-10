Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: 2,800 nominations filed for 230 seats

While BJP has fielded its candidates from all assembly seats, Congress announced candidates from only 229 seats and left one for Sharad Yadav's LJD for the upcoming polls. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A total of 2,800 nominations have been filed for the 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates from all the assembly seats, Congress announced its candidates from only 229 seats and left a seat for Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The filing of nominations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections ended yesterday. A total of 162 nominations were filed from Rewa assembly constituency, while 156 were filed from Satna.

This time, the BJP has fielded Usha Thakur from Mhow assembly constituency. Earlier, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya used to contest from this seat. Opposing Thakur's nomination from the seat, five BJP leaders from the area have filed independent nominations from the same seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Nasir Islam and Sajid Ali have also filed nomination as independent candidates.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go on polls on November 28, while counting of votes will be held on December 11.