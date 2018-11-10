search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: 2,800 nominations filed for 230 seats

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh is slated to go on polls on November 28, while counting of votes will be held on December 11.
While BJP has fielded its candidates from all assembly seats, Congress announced candidates from only 229 seats and left one for Sharad Yadav's LJD for the upcoming polls. (Representational image)
 While BJP has fielded its candidates from all assembly seats, Congress announced candidates from only 229 seats and left one for Sharad Yadav's LJD for the upcoming polls. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A total of 2,800 nominations have been filed for the 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates from all the assembly seats, Congress announced its candidates from only 229 seats and left a seat for Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

 

The filing of nominations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections ended yesterday. A total of 162 nominations were filed from Rewa assembly constituency, while 156 were filed from Satna.

This time, the BJP has fielded Usha Thakur from Mhow assembly constituency. Earlier, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya used to contest from this seat. Opposing Thakur's nomination from the seat, five BJP leaders from the area have filed independent nominations from the same seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Nasir Islam and Sajid Ali have also filed nomination as independent candidates.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go on polls on November 28, while counting of votes will be held on December 11.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh assembly polls, 2018 elections, assembly elections
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
 

Twitter cuts suspect users from follower counts again, blames bug

The company made Friday’s move without an announcement. Pop star Katy Perry lost about 861,000 followers, according to social measurement firm Social Blade. Twitter’s own account lost 2.4 million followers.
 

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

The deal underscores how top brands such as Apple and Nike Inc, which long resisted distributing products via Amazon, are increasingly turning to the e-commerce site because it has become a critical channel for reaching customers. Amazon has taken a harder line on counterfeit goods as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypoll results prove Opposition alliance can beat BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

In this file photo, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi share a light moment

Telangana Rashtra Samiti B Forms on November 11

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad HC asks for update on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Santoshnagar police seize Rs 68Lakh, total Rs 64 crore

Rajat Kumar

V Hanumantha Rao says KCR did not help Poor

V Hanumantha Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham