Demonetisation worst attack on country, says Congress leaders

Bengaluru: State Congress leaders on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second anniversary of demonetisation of high-end currency notes on November 8, 2016, calling it the worst attack on the people of the country.

Virtually accusing the Modi government of terrorising the people by the move, they claimed it was worse in its impact than even the terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai and 9/11 in the USA.

Addressing a protest rally in the city held as part of the Congress's nationwide protest against demonetisation, KPCC president, Dinesh Gundurao charged that the Mumbai and World Trade Centre attacks by terrorists paled in comparision to demonetisation as "this attack" was planned and executed by none other than the country's Prime Minister himself.

"The sudden decision banning the currency notes caused people to suffer for months. And since then even our national banks have been suffering huge losses due to problems of cash flow," he said, adding that it was now up to the Congress to "save the country from the fascist rule unleashed by Mr Modi over the last four- and- a- half years."

"It is also our responsibility to save our democracy which is under threat. Whatever reasons were given for the ban of high-end currency notes, it did not help our economy. The value of the rupee has only depreciated over the past few months," Mr Rao observed.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, former law minister, T. B. Jaychandra on Friday appealed to the people to rise against Mr Modi over demonetisation, drawing protests from the BJP