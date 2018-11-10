Congress to go ahead, CPI will contest 5

Hyderabad: The Congress has decided to go ahead and announce its first list of 74 candidates despite the unhappiness of Mahakutami allies over seat sharing.

While TD and TJS leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the constituencies allotted to them, the CPI said it would contest from five seats against the three given to it.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and TS Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia will hold the final round of talks with Mahakutami allies on Saturday morning.

The Congress high command has directed AICC screening committee member Jothimani Sennimalai to go to Hyderabad to assist the TPCC leaders.