Bypoll results prove Opposition alliance can beat BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Friday that the outcome of the recent by-elections in Karnataka proved that the people supported the alliance being formed by the regional parties to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Kharge declared that the anti-BJP front would defeat the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Congress, which is the single largest party in the country is taking the lead in forging the alliance. While our president, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to form the alliance of regional parties in a democratic manner, Mr Modi behaves like a dictator manner. The grand alliance is therefore essential at the national level," Mr Kharge said, adding that the issue of who should lead it would be decided after the results of the Lok Sabha poll were announced.

Denying that the Karnataka government was behind the latest case against former BJP Minister, G Janardhan Reddy, Mr Kharge said the additional commissioner of police of Bengaluru had given a detailed statement on the case and there was no politics involved. "It is not politically motivated," he contended.

On demonetisation, Mr Kharge lamented that the people's financial condition had not improved after its imposition. "On the other hand, small businessmen are suffering due to lack of cash flow. This is why November 9 was observed as a Black Day by the Congress throughout the country," he added.