search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Bypoll results prove Opposition alliance can beat BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KN REDDY
Published Nov 10, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 3:12 am IST
Speaking to reporters here, Mr Kharge declared that the anti-BJP front would defeat the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In this file photo, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi share a light moment
 In this file photo, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi share a light moment

Kalaburagi: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Friday that the outcome of the recent by-elections in Karnataka proved that the people supported the alliance being formed by the regional parties to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Kharge declared that the anti-BJP front would defeat the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Congress, which is the single largest party in the country is taking the lead in forging the alliance. While our president, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to form the alliance of regional parties in a democratic manner, Mr Modi behaves like a dictator manner. The grand alliance is therefore essential at the national level," Mr Kharge said, adding that the issue of who should lead it would be decided after the results of the Lok Sabha poll were announced.

 

Denying that the Karnataka government was behind the latest case against former BJP Minister, G Janardhan Reddy,  Mr Kharge said the additional commissioner of police of Bengaluru had given a detailed statement on the case and there was no politics involved. "It is not politically motivated," he contended. 

On  demonetisation, Mr Kharge lamented that the people's financial condition had not improved after its imposition. "On the other hand, small businessmen are suffering due to lack of cash flow. This is why November 9 was observed as a Black Day by the Congress throughout the country," he added. 

...
Tags: mallikarjun kharge, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samiti B Forms on November 11

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad HC asks for update on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Santoshnagar police seize Rs 68Lakh, total Rs 64 crore

Rajat Kumar

V Hanumantha Rao says KCR did not help Poor

V Hanumantha Rao

Amit Shah to tour Telangana for 3 days from November 25

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham