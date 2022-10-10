  
Nation Politics 10 Oct 2022 TRS seeks disqualifi ...
Nation, Politics

TRS seeks disqualification of Rajgopal for ‘quid pro quo’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:37 am IST
TRS supporters make representation to the chief electoral officer Vikas Raj against BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for allegedly accepting Rs.18000 crore worth contract from the BJP government to join the party. (K. Durga Rao/DC)
 TRS supporters make representation to the chief electoral officer Vikas Raj against BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for allegedly accepting Rs.18000 crore worth contract from the BJP government to join the party. (K. Durga Rao/DC)

HYDERABAD: The TRS has gone on the offensive, filing a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding action against BJP Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for indulging in criminal 'quid pro quo'.

The TRS move comes two days after the party's working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao accused Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of receiving mining contracts worth Rs. 18,000 crore from the Centre to quit Congress and MLA’s post to join BJP and force the bypoll.

The TRS appealed to the EC to issue interim orders immediately to disqualify Rajgopal Reddy from contesting the bypoll on November 3. TRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar filed the complaint with TS Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj here on Sunday. In support of the party’s complaint, he submitted video footage of Rajgopal Reddy's interview with a TV news channel.

"The crux of the statement of Rajgopal Reddy is that he was working for BJP while being Congress MLA for the last three years. After his family-held company was awarded with `18,000 crore worth contract by the Central government led by BJP, he joined BJP after resigning from the Congress and as Congress legislator. The voluntary admission given by Rajgopal Reddy is nothing but admission of a serious illegal offence involving criminal quid pro quo," the TRS stated in its complaint.

"His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for the political leaders and activities but also amounting to criminal offence under Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further, he also has committed offences under Representation of People's Act and breached the oath of office taken by him as Legislator in 2018. Thus, the EC has a duty to order a criminal investigation as well as initiate legal proceedings for debarring him from political process including debarring him from contesting the Munugode bypoll," the complaint noted.

...
Tags: komatireddy rajgopal reddy, election commission of india, munugode, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Horoscope 10 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav (ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

The CBI officials stated that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. — PTI

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi Liquor scam case

The novel initiative facilitates visits and darshan of the divine water bodies on specific dates, while also helps check illegal entry into the sensitive forest areas and make the trekking routes safe for the visitors. — Representational Image/DC

Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan planned by forest department

BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (right) will file his nomination papers at 11 am in Chandur mandal revenue office on Monday. — DC File Image

Rajgopal Reddy to file papers today



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)

Mehbooba lauds Rahul for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', targets BJP for 'trampling' democracy

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a one-day party workers convention, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi min Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after uproar over attending 'conversion' event

In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's journey from 2 to 303 seats will start reversing from 2024: RJD

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Yadav and other leaders during the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda likely to get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next Lok Sabha polls

Nadda's three-year term will end in January next year, and the BJP parliamentary board, its apex body, is expected to endorse an extension for him before that. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->