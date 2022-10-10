TRS seeks disqualification of Rajgopal for ‘quid pro quo’

TRS supporters make representation to the chief electoral officer Vikas Raj against BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for allegedly accepting Rs.18000 crore worth contract from the BJP government to join the party. (K. Durga Rao/DC)

HYDERABAD: The TRS has gone on the offensive, filing a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding action against BJP Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for indulging in criminal 'quid pro quo'.

The TRS move comes two days after the party's working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao accused Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of receiving mining contracts worth Rs. 18,000 crore from the Centre to quit Congress and MLA’s post to join BJP and force the bypoll.

The TRS appealed to the EC to issue interim orders immediately to disqualify Rajgopal Reddy from contesting the bypoll on November 3. TRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar filed the complaint with TS Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj here on Sunday. In support of the party’s complaint, he submitted video footage of Rajgopal Reddy's interview with a TV news channel.

"The crux of the statement of Rajgopal Reddy is that he was working for BJP while being Congress MLA for the last three years. After his family-held company was awarded with `18,000 crore worth contract by the Central government led by BJP, he joined BJP after resigning from the Congress and as Congress legislator. The voluntary admission given by Rajgopal Reddy is nothing but admission of a serious illegal offence involving criminal quid pro quo," the TRS stated in its complaint.

"His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for the political leaders and activities but also amounting to criminal offence under Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further, he also has committed offences under Representation of People's Act and breached the oath of office taken by him as Legislator in 2018. Thus, the EC has a duty to order a criminal investigation as well as initiate legal proceedings for debarring him from political process including debarring him from contesting the Munugode bypoll," the complaint noted.