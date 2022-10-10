TD demands CBI probe into Vizag land grabs

Atchannaidu (in picture) called for a “Save North Andhra Pradesh'' stir to save the lands of Visakhapatnam and the entire region from the land-grabbing YSRC leaders. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu sought a CBI inquiry into the Visakhapatnam land grabs. “Jagan and his team have grabbed for themselves around 40,000 acres of land,” he said.

Not only city lands but also lands in the agency have been grabbed by them. Among these are the Daspalla lands, the lands under Section 22(A) of the AP Registration Act, the lands in Rushikonda hills and Panchagrama villages in Simhachalam, Vizag. Former YSRC in-charge for North AP, Vijaysai Reddy, should be held responsible for these irregularities, he said.

Atchannaidu called for a “Save North Andhra Pradesh'' stir to save the lands of Visakhapatnam and the entire region from the land-grabbing YSRC leaders.”

He said the people of the state are seeking roads, drinking water and jobs, not three capitals.