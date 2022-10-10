  
Nation Politics 10 Oct 2022 Surge of saffron as ...
Nation, Politics

Surge of saffron as Rajgopal files nomination for Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 10, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Union home minister Amit Shah and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy share a light moment during the Munugode rally. (File photo/DC)
 Union home minister Amit Shah and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy share a light moment during the Munugode rally. (File photo/DC)

HYDERABAD: Amid a show of solid support from the BJP, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy formally threw his hat into the Munugode byelection ring, filing his nomination for the November 3 bypoll on Monday.

In a massive show of strength, an estimated 40,000 party flag-waving supporters gathered near the office of the tahsildar in Chandur to his support, Rajgopal Reddy submitted his nomination papers. The presence of thousands of people showed just how vexed the people were with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's administration, Rajgopal Reddy remarked after filing his papers.

Reacting to the TRS allegations of “criminal quid pro quö” of receiving a `Rs 18,000 crore contract to quit the Assembly and contest on a BJP ticket, Rajgopal Reddy said, “This election is not for me but for the future of Telangana. The TRS has been trying to spread falsehood about me for the past two months but people have seen through those lies.”

He alleged that the TRS “has stocked the homes of their leaders in the constituencies surrounding Munugode with ill-gotten cash to buy votes. Irrespective of their efforts, the people are with me, the BJP, and we will register a thumping victory.”

Rajgopal Reddy began his day with prayers and then led the large rally from Munugode to Chundur. “I have prayed that people of the state take the steps to rid Telangana of the autocratic rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. I took the decision to resign and join the BJP for the people of Munugode and they will take the right decision,” he said as he set off in the rally to Chundur
Rajgopal Reddy continued, "My pujas are not like the ones of KCR," alluding to the ongoing argument between BJP and TRS officials over the Chief Minister's allegedly tantric rites.

At the rally, Rajgopal Reddy was accompanied by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, party’s national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, secretary Arvind Menon, campaign steering committee chairman G. Vivek Venkatswamy, party MLAs Etala Rajendar and M. Raghunandan Rao.

Referring to allegations against Rajgopal’s business deals as the reason for him to join the BJP, Bandi Sanjay said, “Rajgopal’s family has been in business for a long time. There is nothing illegal or wrong in the businesses run by his family. People have understood that these are desperate allegations to defeat him and are ready to teach the TRS a lesson.”

