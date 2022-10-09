  
Nation Politics 10 Oct 2022 Munugode: Congress a ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode: Congress added value, but Rajgopal sold himself to BJP, says Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:41 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. — DC File Image
  TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: Challenging the claims of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy that he had resigned for the sake of constituency’s development, Congress leaders campaigning in bypoll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency on Sunday asserted that the “value added” leader had sold himself to the BJP.  

PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who campaigned in close to 10 villages, speaking at a road corner meeting at Peepalpahad in Choutuppal mandal, along with party candidate Palvai Sravanthi and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, explained how Rajgopal Reddy had “failed the people” after being voted MLA.

“What injustice has the Congress done to you,” Revanth Reddy rhetorically asked Rajgopal Reddy. “Was it making you MP, MLA or MLC ? Rajgopal Reddy sold himself to the BJP after the Congress added value to him,” the TPCC chief said.

Revanth Reddy asked the audience if they had seen development after  Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation. “Did you get CC roads, 2BHKs or any other development? Those who benefited with his resignation are those who sold themselves for Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh,” he said referring to the MPTCs and sarpanchs, mostly of the Congress, who had also shifted loyalties.

Highlighting the need for a woman as legislator for the Munugode constituency, Revanth Reddy recalled that in its first term the TRS government had no woman minister in the Cabinet. “When the Congress was in power there were five women ministers in the State government,” he underlined.

Congress candidate Sravanthi emphasised that Rajgopal Reddy who had  betrayed the party should lose the election. “Give me a chance to win and represent you in the Assembly,” she urged.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also targeted Rajgopal Reddy who is now the BJP candidate for the byelection. “You had voted for him, but he joined the BJP. How could they even seek votes (by betraying people),” he asked.

...
Tags: bjp leader komatireddy rajgopal reddy, munugode assembly constituency, a revanth reddy, palvai sravanthi, congress leaders uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav (ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

The CBI officials stated that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. — PTI

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi Liquor scam case

The novel initiative facilitates visits and darshan of the divine water bodies on specific dates, while also helps check illegal entry into the sensitive forest areas and make the trekking routes safe for the visitors. — Representational Image/DC

Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan planned by forest department

BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (right) will file his nomination papers at 11 am in Chandur mandal revenue office on Monday. — DC File Image

Rajgopal Reddy to file papers today



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)

Mehbooba lauds Rahul for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', targets BJP for 'trampling' democracy

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a one-day party workers convention, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi min Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after uproar over attending 'conversion' event

In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's journey from 2 to 303 seats will start reversing from 2024: RJD

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Yadav and other leaders during the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda likely to get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next Lok Sabha polls

Nadda's three-year term will end in January next year, and the BJP parliamentary board, its apex body, is expected to endorse an extension for him before that. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->