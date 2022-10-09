Munugode: Congress added value, but Rajgopal sold himself to BJP, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Challenging the claims of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy that he had resigned for the sake of constituency’s development, Congress leaders campaigning in bypoll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency on Sunday asserted that the “value added” leader had sold himself to the BJP.

PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who campaigned in close to 10 villages, speaking at a road corner meeting at Peepalpahad in Choutuppal mandal, along with party candidate Palvai Sravanthi and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, explained how Rajgopal Reddy had “failed the people” after being voted MLA.

“What injustice has the Congress done to you,” Revanth Reddy rhetorically asked Rajgopal Reddy. “Was it making you MP, MLA or MLC ? Rajgopal Reddy sold himself to the BJP after the Congress added value to him,” the TPCC chief said.

Revanth Reddy asked the audience if they had seen development after Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation. “Did you get CC roads, 2BHKs or any other development? Those who benefited with his resignation are those who sold themselves for Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh,” he said referring to the MPTCs and sarpanchs, mostly of the Congress, who had also shifted loyalties.

Highlighting the need for a woman as legislator for the Munugode constituency, Revanth Reddy recalled that in its first term the TRS government had no woman minister in the Cabinet. “When the Congress was in power there were five women ministers in the State government,” he underlined.

Congress candidate Sravanthi emphasised that Rajgopal Reddy who had betrayed the party should lose the election. “Give me a chance to win and represent you in the Assembly,” she urged.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also targeted Rajgopal Reddy who is now the BJP candidate for the byelection. “You had voted for him, but he joined the BJP. How could they even seek votes (by betraying people),” he asked.