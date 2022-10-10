  
Modi senses 'silent' poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 6:15 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
ANAND:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned Bharatiya Janata Party workers against the Congress's "silent" campaigning in Gujarat and said the ruling BJP will have to slightly modify its poll strategy to counter what he termed "conspiracy" of the opposition party.

Modi, on a three-day visit to his home state, said the Congress has this time appears to have changed its strategy in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in the next few months.

"I need to warn you because it appears to me that this time the Congress has adopted a new strategy. I have not probed, but that is what appears to me at first glance," he said, addressing a BJP rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

He said in previous Assembly elections, the Congress used to make a lot of noise and boast about "finishing" the BJP, which is ruling the state for more than two decades.

"But we did not fall (got defeated) in 20 years, so they have done something new, which is why we need to remain alert," said Modi, who previously served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years.

The Prime Minister said the Congress, once a dominant political force in Gujarat, is not saying anything openly, but working "silently" by going to villages and adopting its old "manipulative" tricks.

"Therefore, don't be confused because they are not appearing in the press, nor conducting any press conference or making speeches. Beware... the Congress is trying to infiltrate with a new strategy. It does not speak, but is reaching out to villages, holding meetings," Modi said.

He said BJP workers needed to remain alert and counter this new strategy of the main Opposition party.

"Do not assess them on the basis of the fact that they have not conducted public meetings, press conferences, or made statements...There is a need for you to remain alert for the coming elections," the Prime Minister said.

The BJP's star campaigner maintained the country's oldest political party is still leaving no chance "to insult Gujarat".

"It has adopted a new strategy, to spread poison in villages, telling people by interpreting things differently," he said at the rally on the second day of his visit to Gujarat.

He asked BJP cadres to reach out to voters and do door to door canvassing for the upcoming polls.

"We will have to understand this well and add a few new aspects to our strategy. I am sure BJP workers under the leadership of CR Paatil (Gujarat unit president) will tackle any crisis. We have to defeat the Congress's conspiracy by going door to door (of voters)," Modi said.

