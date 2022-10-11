  
Jagadish Reddy dares BJP to give Rs 18,000 crore package to Munugode

Published Oct 11, 2022
Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy (Image: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, TRS in-charge for the Munugode byelection, said that the ruling party would withdraw from the fray if the BJP government at the Centre sanctioned a Rs 18,000-crore package for the development of the Assembly constituency and Nalgonda district rather than give a coal contract worth the same amount to its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

He was speaking after launching the party's campaign in Koritikal village on Monday along with TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

The two Left parties, CPI and CPM, will hold a joint public meeting in Chandur on Tuesday in support of the TRS. This is the first public meeting being held by them after announcing their support to the ruling party in Munugode.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and many Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states visited Telangana several times in the last eight years. Union ministers are camping in Telangana. But none of them sanctioned or released any funds for the state’s development. But they did not hesitate to give a contract worth `18,000 crore to Rajgopal Reddy so that he could join BJP and force an unwarranted by-election in Munugode," Jagadish Reddy said.

The minister said though the Centre did not extend any support to improve the state’s power sector, Chandrashekar Rao gave the go-ahead for Yadadri power plant, a mega thermal power plant in Nalgonda district, by spending Rs 30,000 crore.

"He has spent Rs 1,00,40,000 crore to provide uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the last eight years. Of this, the Centre's contribution is nil. Similarly, the Centre's contribution is zero for Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project," he said.

