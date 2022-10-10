CM Jagan for speedy clearances to set up industrial units in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday stressed the need for speedy clearance to entrepreneurs setting up industrial units. A special wing would be set up involving the chief secretary and officials of the CM’s office to speed up matters once nod came from the state investment promotion board for starting such units.

The CM was chairing a high-level review meeting on industries that discussed the provision of basic amenities for new industrial units. Industry minister Gudivada Amarnath and top officials were present.

Jagan said the government should encourage the setting up of more industrial units by extending all requisite support, including grant of clearances in an expeditious manner. He directed the officials to give priority to industrial units that would provide more jobs.

As for ports and fishing harbours, the officials informed the CM that works were going on at a brisk pace to ensure the start of the Ramayapatnam Port by March, 2024. Work at Machilipatnam Port would begin next month.

Officials said they were also making arrangements to start activities at Bhavanapadu Port by December.

Reviewing the progress of construction of fishing harbours in phase-1 at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada, the CM said these works should be completed by June, 2023. Pay attention to construction of fishing harbours and fish-landing centres in phase-2, Jagan told the officials.

As AP got sanction for setting up a drugs park, the officials briefed the CM that several pharma majors were coming up with proposals to set up their units there.

The CM asked the officials to ensure setting up of industrial units without hassles and called for according top priority to micro, small and medium units as they have huge job potential. Officials must activate the MSME Corporation and to take up a study on the functioning of the MSME sector in foreign countries. “We want AP to be developed as a major hub for the MSME sector,” he said.

The chief minister also underlined the importance for tie-up with the reputed MSMEs in foreign countries. “Let us study which are the sectors they are faring well abroad and how to bring them to AP to generate employment and other sources of income to the people,” he said.

He asked the officials to set up a small team of IAS officers to study the good practices being adopted in the MSME sector in foreign countries so that these could be adopted here.

“Let there be a close examination of the best practices in the management of MSME parks, prevention of pollution, adoption of state-of-the-art technology in manufacturing products, employment generation, provision of basic amenities in MSME parks. Let us come up with plans to develop products that are in demand in the market and encourage manufacture of these in the MSME parks,” he said.

The CM called for priority to port-based industrial development in AP and said Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam have good potential. Officials informed him about the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor.

The CM advised the officials to provide internet facility to all village/ward secretariats, RBKs and schools. The AP State Fibre Net Ltd must play a key role in facilitating internet access with 5G services in the villages, he said.

Jagan laid stress on promoting digital libraries in villages and hoped that they would revolutionize even the working mode especially in rural areas. He cited the example of Velpula village in Kadapa district, where nearly 30 persons are engaged in IT jobs by availing the digital library services there.

He said digital libraries would help promote the ‘work from home’ concept in a big way. Hence, officials must pay more attention to setting up of digital libraries.