BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:24 am IST
 BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)

NEW DELHI: In a massive outreach programme ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, the BJP plans to deploy over three lakh minority wing leaders and workers to quell misunderstandings created by its opponents against the party.

The three lakh trained workers will go to the remotest parts of Muslim-dominated areas across the country and connect with the masses with the message that landmark decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the banning of triple talaq by the Narendra Modi government were taken for the larger benefit of the country and particularly the Muslim community.

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui told this newspaper that a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started and the training process of block-level office-bearers will be completed by January next year. In phase one, state and district unit office-bearers will be trained, and then party office-bearers and leaders at the block level.

Mr Siddiqui said Muslims always play a very important role and will play an important role in the coming Lok Sabha. The responsibility of the Minority Morcha will also increase, he said.

“Political opponents create a misconception against the BJP but in reality, we are always with the minorities. Our trained workers will tell them that Article 370’s abrogation or the triple talaq law was not aimed against the community, contrary to the misinformation spread by our political opponents,” Mr Siddiqui said.

Mr Siddiqui said the BJP’s political rivals tried to create a misconception among the minorities, but they had realised there were vested interests behind this.

Mr Siddiqui said many Muslims did not know that Sikandar Bakht, a prominent Muslim, was a founder member of the BJP. “Bakht Sahib is one of the founding members of the party, and everyone, including the community, must know it,” he said. “The new generation did not know about Bakht or others’ role and contributions to the party. Bakht Sahib was the founding national general secretary of the party. Bakht Sahib was also one of the prominent Muslim leaders in the party.”

