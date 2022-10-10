TD challenges CM to seek fresh mandate on 3-capital plan

Atchannaidu said the YSRC MLAs are trying to deceive the people with fake resignations in the name of 3-Capitals. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has challenged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to quit and seek fresh mandate from the people on the 3-Capitals plan.

“Meet the governor, submit your resignation and recommend dissolution of the assembly for re-election with the 3-Capitals as your main agenda in the election manifesto. If the YSRC wins, we will accept the people’s verdict and lock down the TD offices in the state,” he said.

Addressing the media at the TD central office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Atchannaidu said that in three-and-a-half years, the Jagan-government received no good marks from the people. “This was a season of scandals, heavy taxes and Babai's murder.”

“In 2019, TD went to polls with the promise of building Amaravati as the capital. Jagan was also taking such a stand, but he changed course later. In future, TD will not change its stand on capital issue. Jagan has brought the 3-Capital formula to the fore for the 2024 polls,” Atchannaidu said.

He said the YSRC MLAs are trying to deceive the people with fake resignations in the name of 3-Capitals. He asked why the same MLAs did not resign in a protest over the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant.

"Botsa, Dharmana and Tammineni Sitaram were asked to do justice to this area. Projects like Uttarandhra, Srujala, Sravanti should be completed, five-lane roads should be laid and industries should be brought in. Instead, the YSRC is wasting its valuable time, creating discord among the people.”

He said that as part of a new political drama, the YSRC has formed a non-political JAC without including the common people in it.