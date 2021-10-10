Nation Politics 10 Oct 2021 Teenmar Mallana fami ...
Nation, Politics

Teenmar Mallana family urges Amit Shah for his safe release

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 10, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Arvind said that 35 separate cases had been registered on single charge against Teenmar Mallanna
Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and the family of journalist Teenmar Mallanna meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. — DC Image
 Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and the family of journalist Teenmar Mallanna meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind along with the family members of journalist Teenmar Mallanna met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. Mathamma, the wife of Mallanna, and the journalist’s brother Venkatesh submitted a memorandum to the home minister seeking the safe release of Teenmar Mallanna.

Arvind said that 35 separate cases had been registered on single charge against Teenmar Mallanna. He said that the Chandrashekar Rao government was harassing its political rivals.

 

The MP also explained the political situation in the state to Amit Shah. Mallanna’s family members urged the Union minister to ensure his safe release of Mallanna, alias Chintapandu Naveen Kumar of Q News Youtube channel.

The Telangana High Court had recently directed the Director-General of Police to furnish information about prisoner transit (PT) warrants against Mallanna. The court also directed the police to follow the guidelines specified by the Supreme Court in the K.N. Nehru case if they would execute the PT warrants against Mallanna.

 

Mallanna’s wife Mathamma had filed a petition stating that the police were harassing her husband in connivance with some politicians. She complained that 35 cases were registered against her husband in various police stations for the same or in connection with similar causes in a short span of time.

...
Tags: teenmar mallanna, amit shah, dharmapuri aravind
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Army said that during the meeting, the discussions between the two sides focussed on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational image: AFP)

China not agreeable to resolve remaining areas along LAC, no results in talks

Dikshitulu also alleged that Padmavati temple hereditary archakas, who were reinstated, were not being paid sambhavna since April. — DC file photo

Dikshitulu complains to CM against TTD admin

Police also caught 225 vehicles with illegal black film and 390 without number plates. — Representational image/DC

Mancherial cops seize vehicles with bogus press and police stickers

In the evening, Sarvabhoopala Vahanam of Lord Malayappa was taken around inside the temple. The message it conveys is that Lord Venkateswara, like a true leader, controls the entire universe and protects its people. — DC Image

Malayappa appears on Kalpavruksha as Rajamannar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Heavy rains in Bhowanipore: Didi vote today

Paramillitary jawans stand guard at a polling station on the eve of Bhabanipur constituency by-polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

KCR, Jagan siblings of Modi: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->