Teenmar Mallana family urges Amit Shah for his safe release

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and the family of journalist Teenmar Mallanna meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind along with the family members of journalist Teenmar Mallanna met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. Mathamma, the wife of Mallanna, and the journalist’s brother Venkatesh submitted a memorandum to the home minister seeking the safe release of Teenmar Mallanna.

Arvind said that 35 separate cases had been registered on single charge against Teenmar Mallanna. He said that the Chandrashekar Rao government was harassing its political rivals.

The MP also explained the political situation in the state to Amit Shah. Mallanna’s family members urged the Union minister to ensure his safe release of Mallanna, alias Chintapandu Naveen Kumar of Q News Youtube channel.

The Telangana High Court had recently directed the Director-General of Police to furnish information about prisoner transit (PT) warrants against Mallanna. The court also directed the police to follow the guidelines specified by the Supreme Court in the K.N. Nehru case if they would execute the PT warrants against Mallanna.

Mallanna’s wife Mathamma had filed a petition stating that the police were harassing her husband in connivance with some politicians. She complained that 35 cases were registered against her husband in various police stations for the same or in connection with similar causes in a short span of time.