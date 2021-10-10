Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2021 India, China talks t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, China talks today; Army chief cautions China row could turn like LoC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 10, 2021, 8:20 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 8:35 am IST
During the 12th round of the Corps Commander meeting, both sides had agreed to pull back from Gogra
Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. — Representational image/By arrangement
 Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. — Representational image/By arrangement

New Delhi: India and China will hold the 13th round of Corps Commander meeting on Sunday morning to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs area in the Ladakh sector. 

The talks are being held even as Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane said on Saturday that if the Chinese military maintained its large-scale deployment through the second winter, it may lead to an LoC-like situation (Line of Control) though not an active LoC is there on the western front with Pakistan. He said in response to Chinese deployment, the Indian Army too would maintain its presence on its side which is "as good as what the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has done".

 

The Corps Commanders talks are scheduled at 10:30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

During the 12th round of the Corps Commander meeting, both sides had agreed to pull back from Gogra. Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. India and China had undertaken partial disengagement in Hot Springs last year so an agreement on a pullback from it could be reached. 

However, till now China has shown no interest to deescalate the situation in Depsang plains where it is blocking Indian troops from patrolling. 

 

The talks are being held on Saturday even as new propaganda pictures of Indian soldiers under PLA custody from last year are being circulated on Chinese social media. This is in response to India and Chinese face-off in Arunachal Pradesh last week where some reports suggested that a small group of PLA soldiers was detained by Indian troops. 

"Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale build-up has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a build-up, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," Gen. Naravane said.

 

"So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said.

"But what this would, especially if they continue to stay there through the second winter, definitely mean that we will be in a kind of LoC situation though not an active LC is there on the western front," he said.

"But definitely, we will have to keep a close eye on all the troop build-up and deployments to see that they do not get into any misadventure once again," the Army chief said. He said that it is difficult to understand why China triggered the standoff when the world was reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and when that country had certain issues on its eastern seaboard. "While all that is going on, to sort of open up one more front is very difficult to understand or fathom," he said.

 

"But whatever it might have been, I do not think they have been able to achieve any of those because of the rapid response done by the Indian armed forces," the Army Chief added.

Asked to comment on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh, Gen. Naravane referred to a recent statement by a spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs and said he had clearly mentioned that whatever had happened on the Northern border was because of the massive build-up by the Chinese side and the non-adherence to various protocols.

"So that is very clear as to what was the trigger for all that has happened," Gen. Naravane said. The Army chief said following the standoff in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army realised that it needed to do more in the area of ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance).

 

...
Tags: india-china talks, loc-like situation, disengagement of troops from hot springs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

So the present leaders of the AIADMK, most of whom are averse to the idea of letting Sasikala into the fold, will have to come up with a strategy to counter her moves and also make their celebrations related to the 50th year into a show of strength.— PTI file photo

AIADMK gears up to counter Sasikala

As per the present schedule, counting would be held on October 12 and all the newly elected local body representatives will take office on October 20. — AP file photo

Rural local body polls: Its DMK vs AIADMK in second phase too

A health worker gives number to swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 testing at a railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 18,166 new Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in 7 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

J&K Sikhs govt staff to avoid work until safety is assured

urdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar, committee executive members address a press conference regarding the killing of civilians including female Sikh school Principal by militants, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 206 days

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days, it said. (PTI Photo)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son arrested

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->