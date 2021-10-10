Huzurabad bypoll: BJP’s Etala is the richest among three candidates of major parties

Rajendar’s affidavit said he had assets worth Rs 16.12 crore. He also said he did not have his own vehicle. — DC Image

Karimnagar: Among the candidates of the three major parties in the fray at Huzurabad, Etala Rajendar of the BJP is the richest, according to the asset details provided in the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers for the October 30 byelection.

His wife Etala Jamuna has listed assets of Rs 43.47 crore, against Rs 14.55 crore in 2018. She had filed her papers as an independent candidate, and has said she will withdraw from the contest.

Rajendar’s affidavit said he had assets worth Rs 16.12 crore. He also said he did not have his own vehicle.

The second richest candidate is way behind: The Congress’ Dr Balmuri Venkat, who declared assets worth Rs 59.51 lakh. This included an SUV worth Rs 14 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 22.19 lakh.

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav stood third, with Rs 22 lakh asset listed in the affidavit. He too did not have a personal vehicle.