BJP senior leaders aspiring for party tickets become active after Bandi padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 12:03 am IST
However, differences have cropped up among the senior leaders in their anxiety to undercut others and win the party tickets
 Bandi Sanjay. (DC)

ADILABAD: BJP leaders in Old Adilabad district, hopeful of a better show by the party in future elections, are getting into active mode and positioning themselves suitably to grab party tickets.

This, after party president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra and Union home minister Amit Shah’s programmes in the region saw larger mass presence. However, differences have cropped up among the senior leaders in their anxiety to undercut others and win the party tickets. Those who had lost the polls in the past too are keen on contesting the polls again in future.   

 

Senior leader Suhasini Reddy who was not active till recently is now busy organising meetings to highlight public issues in the district. There are hints that an NRI, who had close relations with the RSS, is also planning to contest from Adilabad in the next assembly polls in 2023 with help from his own media.      

A senior BJP woman leader is moving around villages and saying she would get the party ticket for the 2023 polls. Bhosle Mohanrao Patel of Bhinsa who joined the BJP recently is putting his best foot forward and saying the BJP central leadership might give him the ticket for the Mudhole seat.  

 

Another aspirant is Kotnak Vijay of BJP who has also intensified party activities in the Asifabad assembly constituency. Senior adivasi leader Kotnak Vijay is also an aspirant for party ticket in Asifabad reserved for STs.

These leaders say the feedback they get from the people is that more and more people favour the BJP today than was the case in the past.

