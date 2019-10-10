Nation Politics 10 Oct 2019 YSRCP MLA Rambabu sl ...
Nation, Politics

YSRCP MLA Rambabu slams Chandrababu for his remarks on Andhra CM

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
The YSRCP leader also alleged that Naidu was spreading lies about the government scheme 'Kanti Velugu'.
YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu (Photo: ANI)
  YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, for his remarks on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his government stating that people have sidelined the TDP due to its "undemocratic attitude".

"People have pushed TDP into a corner due to its undemocratic attitude, but Chandrababu is unable to accept that fact and it has become a habit for him to abuse Reddy's government," Rambabu told media persons here.

 

"He is talking without any knowledge and spreading lies that YSRCP is indulging in settlements but in reality, it is Chandrababu who had made settlements for 5 years."

Further accusing Naidu, the YSRCP leader questioned: "Who made these settlements between MRO Vanajakshi and then MLA Ch Prabhakar, IPS officer Balasubrahmanyam and MP Kesineni Srinivas?"

During the previous TDP regime, these two disputes between officers and politicians had become a sensation in Andhra Pradesh politics.

He said that the public will teach Naidu a lesson Naidu if he keeps on spreading untruths. "In fact, he is conducting these settlements himself and by sitting inside an illegal construction," he said.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that Naidu was spreading lies about the government scheme 'Kanti Velugu' and wanted to claim credit for the schemes introduced by YSRCP government.

"Whenever the YSRCP government introduces any new scheme, he tries to claim that it was introduced by him in past. He is spreading lies, but Reddy won't be disturbed by such lies. Chandrababu is frustrated and trying to instigate Chief Minister. Why should he respond to every petty allegation which is a lie," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ambati rambabu, n chandrababu naidu, jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

The aircraft also marks Airbus’ 1,000th A320neo family aircraft delivery, signifying a historic milestone for its best-selling single aisle fleet. (Representational Image)

IndiGo gets 9 airbus A321neo aircrafts from CDB Aviation

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)

ED moves Delhi HC challenging anticipatory bail granted to P Chidambaram, Karti

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them. (Photo: File)

Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 others arrested

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, 'The man who was murdered with his wife and son was an RSS worker. Mamata Banerjee must resign. There is no proper law and order in West Bengal. There is jungle raj in the state.' (Photo: ANI)

RSS worker murder: BJP's Rahul Sinha targets WB govt over law and order situation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'He's more in forest': Uddhav Thackeray after younger son attends rally

The presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas at an election rally on Wednesday prompted speculation of his political moves, but was promptly dismissed by his father. (Photo: Twitter/ @ShivSena)

26 Shiv Sena corporators resign after Kalyan East seat falls in BJP's quota

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has issued several appeals to the rebel candidates of his party contesting against BJP candidates, after which some have taken their nominations. (Photo: File)

Elect me as MLA, will ensure there is no 'motor challan': BJP Fatehabad candidate

While addressing a public gathering, BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said:

It's Cong's habit to make fun of Indian culture, Hindu beliefs: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

Goa: Chief Minister launches first phase of integrated helpline for all emergencies

He also expressed the hope that with the new system crime rate will reduce in the state as the response time in handling distress calls will significantly improve. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham