Nation Politics 10 Oct 2019 KCR aggravated RTC c ...
Nation, Politics

KCR aggravated RTC crisis by ignoring staff problems: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:08 am IST
The Congress leader advised the chief minister to change his approach towards the issue and resolve the crisis in an amicable manner.
K. Chandrashekhar Rao
 K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, has advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to show some serious concern over the inconvenience being faced by nearly one crore commuters due to the ongoing strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corpora-tion employees and take measures to resolve the crisis.

Mr Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister first aggravated the RTC crisis by not addressing the problems being faced by employees and now he is trying to take advantage of the strike to initiate privatisation.

 

He also said that the chief minister must realise that not a single person among 48,000 employees whom he sacked was appointed under the TRS regime.

The Congress leader advised the chief minister to change his approach towards the issue and resolve the crisis in an amicable manner.

He said personal egos and agendas should not be given prominence over the convenience of people and interest of employees.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde says NCP and Congress should merge

Securitymen stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar on Wednesday. The efforts of the J&K administration to reopen colleges failed as students did not turn up for their classes (Photo: AP)

Kashmir Valley may have mobiles sans net

All monuments have been illuminated ahead of Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram. — DC

Walk into beautified fortress

The Vacation Bench headed by Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition by Mr Mallanna, who is contesting the by-election from Huzurnagar scheduled for October 21.

Telangana High Court to cops: Let mallanna campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa: Chief Minister launches first phase of integrated helpline for all emergencies

He also expressed the hope that with the new system crime rate will reduce in the state as the response time in handling distress calls will significantly improve. (Photo: ANI)

'Hindu Rashtra' is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities, says Owaisi

'Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities,' Owaisi said. (Photo: File)

Won't leave party, 'hum jee jaan se Congressi hain': Salman Khurshid

'No matter what happens we won't leave the party,' Salman Khurshid said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Are you Pakistanis’? BJP's Tik Tok star to those who can't say 'bharat mata ki jai'

Turning to that section in the crowd again, on her right, she said, 'I feel ashamed that people like you too are Indians, who would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ for petty politics.' (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: BJP expels 4 members for 'indulging in anti-party activities'

Among the four members expelled are Maya Pant, Uma Dabral, Govind Singh Jamwal and Harish Bhandari from Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham