KCR aggravated RTC crisis by ignoring staff problems: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, has advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to show some serious concern over the inconvenience being faced by nearly one crore commuters due to the ongoing strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corpora-tion employees and take measures to resolve the crisis.

Mr Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister first aggravated the RTC crisis by not addressing the problems being faced by employees and now he is trying to take advantage of the strike to initiate privatisation.

He also said that the chief minister must realise that not a single person among 48,000 employees whom he sacked was appointed under the TRS regime.

The Congress leader advised the chief minister to change his approach towards the issue and resolve the crisis in an amicable manner.

He said personal egos and agendas should not be given prominence over the convenience of people and interest of employees.